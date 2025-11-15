'Clear sign of war': Baloch activist blames Pakistan in wake of Delhi blast

Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, on Saturday claimed that the recent car bomb attack near Delhi's historic Red Fort, followed by the accidental detonation of explosives in Srinagar, which killed several people, amounted to Pakistan "signalling a declaration of war".

He argued that in the past 78 years, the world has gained nothing from maintaining ties with Pakistan except "terrorism, bloodshed, instability, nukes, blackmailing tactics" and the burden of supporting the country's failing economy.

Taking to X, Mir said, "Pakistan is a state whose history is manufactured, whose economy survives by exploiting Balochistan's vast resources, and whose military has fostered and trained militant groups, fueling an unending cycle of conflict. Pakistan appears prepared once again to create conditions reminiscent of the 1990s in India."

"Balochistan's defence analysts have concluded that Pakistan has no intention of abandoning terrorism, and therefore, as Israel has done, Delhi must consider large-scale, decisive action. Israel continues to strike targets in multiple, more powerful states simultaneously, while Pakistan would not withstand even a month of sustained confrontation with India. It is therefore essential for India to decisively end the conflict initiated by Pakistan's terror attacks," he added.

Mir emphasised that India should openly extend defensive and military assistance to both Balochistan and Afghanistan on an emergency basis.

"In Afghanistan, India should seek at least ten additional air bases, alongside Bagram, to initiate operations from Afghan territory, and should supply the country with defensive systems and long-range missiles to secure its airspace and prevent Pakistani air strikes. Simultaneously, it is vital for India to provide comprehensive training and logistical support to the land, air, and naval forces of the Republic of Balochistan," the human rights activist stressed.

Citing experts, Mir stated that Delhi and Kabul should jointly host an India–Afghanistan–Balochistan trilateral conference to discuss burning issues and explore avenues of cooperation aimed at safeguarding the shared interests and countering the terrorism and proxy wars staged by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the military.

He stressed that inviting Baloch leaders to India for an Indo-Afghan-Baloch summit would be the "last nail on the coffin" of Pakistan's decades-old terrorism.

"Lasting peace in India and Afghanistan is possible only if Balochistan becomes an independent state. It is often said that war brings nothing but loss, yet in the case of Balochistan's liberation, such a conflict would bring strategic benefits by eliminating Pakistan, a malignant force that has long fueled conflict and instability throughout the region," he noted.

(With inputs from IANS)