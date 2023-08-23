Former NCB director Sameer Wankhede and wife, Krati Redkar recently appeared on podcast hosted by actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. From controversies to their love life, the couple opened up about all the aspects of their life.

"My brother-in-law is also in the police force. One day he went with Sameer for an operation in Dongri. He came home, and he was numb. He told me to tell Sameer not to go ahead and lead the team on the front foot," the Marathi actress said.

Sameer's blood stained clothes

"He said, 'Kranti, please tell Sameer not to go ahead. One bullet is enough. Tell him to stay a little behind. He goes ahead in front of the people who carry various arms with them.' I sometimes feel bad whenever people who are incapable put the blame for extortions on Sameer. I have cleaned Sameer's blood-stained shirts and torn pants. I have cleaned the mud from his shoes. I have witnessed everything. His work is phenomenal," she went on to add.

Why parents thank them

Kranti also revealed that even on their reception night, Sameer left after three hours. The actress added that she went back home, all alone in the decked up car. Kranti predominantly works in the Marathi film industry and theatre. Despite all the criticism, Kranti said that she feels fortunate when parents of drug addict teenagers come to Sameer Wankhede for rehabilitating them. The parents thank them for taking their kids away from the addiction. She added that they have the blessings from numerous such parents and thus, doesn't get scared of what's next to come.