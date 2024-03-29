Bollywood actor Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024. Govinda is likely to be fielded from Mumbai North West as he makes a comeback to politics after a hiatus.

Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

The actor, a former Mumbai North MP joined Shinde Sena and was facilitated by CM of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde at the Varsha bungalow.

Govinda spoke about his political career from 2004 to 2009 and said he never felt he would return to the same field again.

"I am joining Shiv Sena and it is a blessing of God. I thought I would not enter politics again," Govinda said as he was officially inducted into the party by Eknath Shinde.

"It ('vanvaas') has ended. I have entered Ram Rajya under Shinde ji," Govinda said.

After joining Shiv Sena, veteran Bollywood actor Govinda said, "The clean aura (of Shiv Sena) inspired me. I have always said that PM Modi is a very person. We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last 2 years, as we have seen in the country in the last 10 years. We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture..."

Govinda said, "Eknath Shinde has done the amount of work that previously took 29-30 years to complete. I believe the progress that the nation has seen over the last 9-10 years will now be seen in the state."

In Mumbai under Eknath Shinde, Govinda said the city looks cleaner and better now.

The actor said, His parents had a good relationship with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

On the actor joining the Sena, the CM said, "My government is pro-development and pro-people, and he was impressed (with its policies),"

Govinda joining Shiv Sena Masterstroke! ?

CM on Govinda

The chief minister has not clarified whether Govinda will be fielded from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat. However, Shinde said the veteran actor hadn't put any conditions. "He just wants to work for the film industry," the CM said, adding Govinda hasn't joined the party for an election ticket.

#WATCH | Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development policies, Govinda, once a Congress MP, said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Govinda's earlier comment

"We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture..."

#WATCH | On joining Shiv Sena, Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda says, "The clean aura (of Shiv Sena) inspired me. I have always said that PM Modi is a very person. We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last 2 years, as we have seen in the country in…

Creating a parallel of his return to politics with Ramayana's 'canvas', the veteran actor, whose full name is Govinda Ahuja, said, "I was in politics from 2004 to 2009. It is a coincidence that I am returning to politics after 14 years."

VIDEO | Here’s what Shivsena MP Milind Deora (@milinddeora) said on actor Govinda joining the party.



“Govinda wants to do positive work for Maharashtra, and I welcome his decision. He will be the representative of Mumbai’s film industry in the party.” pic.twitter.com/BiKHmqDHBl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

A look at his political career

He defeated BJP veteran Ram Naik from the North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat by 50,000 votes.

His victory was significant as the seat was considered a BJP stronghold.

Thereby, as Govinda defeated Ram Naik, a five-time MP he made a significant mark in his political career.

In terms of his career in the movies, a comeback was witnessed in 2007, after the release of the film – Partner.

On January 20, 2008, Govinda decided to quit politics and focus on his acting career.