A civilian was killed on Sunday in cross-firing between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian district.

The civilian, identified as Shoab Ahmad Ganai, was injured when he was caught in a chance encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in the Turkwangam village of Shopian district.

Clarifying the incident, Kashmir police said on its official Twitter page, "Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During exchange of fire between terrorist & our joint team, 01civilian namely Shoib Ah Ganie S/O Gh Mohd R/O Turkwangam, Shopian got injured.

"He was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. Terrorists after brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards. Search is still going on. Case has been registered and investigated taken up."

(With inputs from IANS)