The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday midnight amid fierce opposition, is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11 at around 1 pm.
The bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 311 votes in support and 80 against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party seems confident of it getting clearance in the upper house as well. On the other hand, Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the upper house when the bill is introduced.
Congress has also planned to stage a nationwide protest against the bill. "I request you to undertake dharna pradarshan (protest) tomorrow (Wednesday) against the Bill in state headquarters by involving the senior leaders and frontal organisations," read a letter by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.
While major opposition parties have described the bill as "anti-Muslim", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Indian Muslims have no reason to fear as it will not affect the Muslim community residing in the country. The bill had also triggered massive uproar in the Northeastern states.
Hundreds of protestors had taken to the road on Monday, to demonstrate against the controversial Bill. In Assam - one of the states that had previously opposed the bill – protestors blocked roads, burnt tyres and painted walls with slogans against the new proposal.
Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are being held in Assam's Guwahati.
Opposition party speaking the language of Pakistan?
According to ANI, Prime Minister Modi in BJP Parliamentary party meeting said that some Opposition parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Shiv Sena's can oppose the bill in upper house
"We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha," said Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
The BJP is confident of getting the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha with the support of 130 house members. While the current strength of the house is 240, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – including parties like AIADMK, Janata Dal-United and the Akali Dal – has 116 members.
Support from 14 others is expected to come from three members of the Shiv Sena, seven members of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD, two of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP and two of Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.
Rahul Gandhi on CAB
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say that the CAB is a measure by the government for "ethnic cleansing". "The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," he wrote.
Highlights of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
- Granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries.
- The Citizenship Act, 1955, one of the requirements for citizenship was that the applicant must have resided in India in the last 12 months, as well as for 11 of the previous 14 years.
- Now the amendment relaxes the second requirement — from 11 years to six years.
- Provides that the registration of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders may be cancelled if they violate any law.
What does the bill say?
The bill that seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.