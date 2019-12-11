Live

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday midnight amid fierce opposition, is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11 at around 1 pm.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 311 votes in support and 80 against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party seems confident of it getting clearance in the upper house as well. On the other hand, Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the upper house when the bill is introduced.

Congress has also planned to stage a nationwide protest against the bill. "I request you to undertake dharna pradarshan (protest) tomorrow (Wednesday) against the Bill in state headquarters by involving the senior leaders and frontal organisations," read a letter by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

While major opposition parties have described the bill as "anti-Muslim", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Indian Muslims have no reason to fear as it will not affect the Muslim community residing in the country. The bill had also triggered massive uproar in the Northeastern states.

Hundreds of protestors had taken to the road on Monday, to demonstrate against the controversial Bill. In Assam - one of the states that had previously opposed the bill – protestors blocked roads, burnt tyres and painted walls with slogans against the new proposal.

Here are the Live updates of today's proceedings:

Live Updates