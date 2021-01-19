A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable saved the life of a man who fell unconscious at the Delhi metro station by performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him.

The incident

CISF on their official Twitter handle shared a 22-second CCTV footage in which a 45-year-old man identified as Satyanaran resident of Janakpuri fell unconscious on the floor of Delhi Metro's Dabri Mor Station.

The CISF constable deployed at the security point of the station rushed to assist the passenger by performing CPR medical procedure. After the prompt move of the CISF personnel, the man gained his senses.

Subsequently, an ambulance was called at the spot to shift the person to the hospital for further medical assistance. Shift in-charge of CISF and Station Controller reached the spot and asked the passenger to seek further medical assistance, but he denied to go to the hospital. Later, Satyanaran thanked the CISF for saving his life.