The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have donated their one-day salary worth Rs 16.23 crore to the PM-CARES Fund as their financial contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan handed over a cheque of Rs 162,382,357 to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here on Monday.

The paramilitary force extended its hand following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to countrymen to contribute to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to help strengthen the fight against coronavirus that has claimed 1,568 lives and infected over 46,000 across the country.

Showing their responsibility, more than 1.62 lakh CISF personnel donated their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund. The CISF is mandated to provide security to major critical infrastructure in diverse areas.

It's providing security to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings and heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities entrusted to the CISF are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP security, disaster management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti.