The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct pending class 10 and 12 examinations from July 1 to 14, it announced on Friday, May 22. The exams were postponed in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The pending ICSE and ISC board exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 while the pending CBSE board exams are scheduled from July 1 to July 15.

ISC class 12 students still have to appear for 8 board exams while ICSE or class 10 students have 6 subjects pending.

"While the exams for class 12 students will be held from July 2 to 12, class 10 students will appear for exams from July 1 to 14. It will be mandatory for candidates to carry their sanitiser bottles and wear masks while gloves will be optional," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The CISCE Class 10, Class 12 board exam results are also an important factor for students in this lockdown period. The board said that it will declare the ICSE and ISC results around 6 to 8 weeks after the CISCE board exams are over The schools have also been asked to ensure candidates'' entry and exit in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing norms are followed at the examination centre.

ISC Class 12 datesheet

ICSE Class 10 datasheet