Kangana Ranaut is touted as the Queen of Bollywood. She is known for her acting prowess, being one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood, Kangana often wows her audiences with unconventional choices of roles that she portrays. Not only is she vocal about the choice of film and career, but she is also unapologetic, and unabashed when it comes to speaking her heart and mind. Kangana has time and again launched attacks on Karan Johar, actor Hrithik Roshan whom she claimed she dated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and the list go on.

Ever since Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released, Kangana has been comparing it to Nolan's released masterpiece Oppenheimer. Kangana slammed KJo for making a daily soap kind of film with a budget of over Rs 250 crore.

However, on Sunday, she shared various clips of Karan Johar from the past where he spoke about the business of films.

Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani vs Nolan's Oppenheimer

On Monday afternoon, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and reviewed Nolan's Oppenheimer. She not only gave spoilers but also called it a "cinematic orgasm". Kangana also mentioned her favourite part which is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu – when he channelises his inner Vishnu.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Christopher Nolan's best work so far. Most important film of our time... I am so excited I just didn't want it to end... it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about physics and politics ... For me, this was like a cinematic orgasm... beyond wonderful!"

Kangana reviews Oppenheimer

Requesting people to watch it. She said in Hindi, "This is a story of a Jewish physicist who made an atomic bomb during World World 2 for America. They think he is a leftist. He is a deeply political person. As American think that he might be an agent of the Soviet Union and considers him anti-national, he ends up creating nuclear power to prove them wrong. But, amid this, his humanity rises and challenges him, which leads to a conflict. This is the theme of the film. My favourite part is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu – when he channelises his inner Vishnu."

Kangana posted a selfie video from her car after watching the film.

On Twitter, Kangana shared a series of selfie portraits from her car and answered netizens' questions.

Oppenheimer day … what a wonderful film … fine blend of Physics, Politics and History everything that I love !!

If there is something called cinematic orgasm then for me this is it ?#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/8h5VutcCy1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

A user asked Kangana about the controversial scene, "What about the scene related to BhagwadGita? Seems like intentional."

Kangana replied, "Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won't see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that's Lord Vishu ... now that's also Bhakti in its raw form ..."

Another mentioned, "Our favourite part of the film was ?"

Kangana replied, When the final explosion happens, the deafening silence and blinding fire, we cut to Oppenheimer's face and there is a voice-over " And now I am the destroyer of the world ... " it reminded me of Kurukshetra battle when lord Vishnu took Virat roop before Arjuna who was blinded by his light and Lord Vishnu said " सब प्राणी मुझीसे उत्पन्न होकर मुझीमें समा जाते हैं" I It was a gorgeous built up to that moment, I was stunned and enthralled!!"

Netizens slammed her for being an opportunist and also showed her the mirror, where back in 2021 she said that Hollywood films are taking away maximum screens.

Back in 2021, during her visit to the national capital to promote her movie Thalaivii, during a press conference, Kangana said, "We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi."

According to the actor, Hollywood's global monopoly has had a negative impact on film industries like French, Italian, German, and others.

Kangana said that in India, people tend to prefer watching dubbed versions of Hollywood movies like "Lion King" or "Jungle Book" but are hesitant to give dubbed versions of regional films, like Malayalam, a chance. "This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

And now in 2023, the actress watched and praised Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Work front

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2 which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The movie is scheduled to release on September 19. She will next be seen in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas which will release in cinema halls on October 20. She then has Emergency which is produced by Manikarnika Films her maiden production. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.