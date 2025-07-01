A day after alleging Russian funding to over 150 Congress MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday dropped a fresh bombshell, accusing the previous dispensations of receiving money from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) -- an intelligence service of the United States.

The funding by the United States' CIA was made for toppling state governments, he alleged.

The BJP lawmaker made the startling allegations on X and also shared declassified documents, which he claimed were the conversation between the then US President Richard Nixon and Kissinger, and claimed that the duo's conversation on giving Rs 300 crore in aid stands documented.

The BJP MP also claimed that the issue resonated in the Rajya Sabha debate on May 10, 1979, when the then Home Minister raised the issue of US 'funding' to the Indian government.

"In the RS debate, the then Home Minister HM Patel ji is responding to the book by the US Ambassador to India, Moynihan ji, stating that the US gave funds to the Congress party twice, first to defeat the Communist Party in Kerala, and second to contest the Lok Sabha elections, and this is a violation of FERA, i.e., today's PMLA," he wrote in a post on X.

Dubey, speaking to IANS, said that barring a few years since Independence, Congress governments have repeatedly received illegal funding from foreign governments which in turn 'influenced' its governance and policy-making and demanded that a judicial commission be set up to probe into the multiple incidents of country's 'betrayal' and 'slavery to foreign powers'.

He also raised the issue of Ravindra Singh, whom he claimed doubled up as a RAW as well as a CIA agent and said that he was privy to these details.

He said that the RAW agent fled to the US with the tacit support of the then Congress government as it feared 'dark secrets' coming out of the closet.

Notably, the explosive allegations by Nishikant Dubey come a day after he made similar charges of foreign funding to past Congress governments.

On Monday, he took to X and cited a 2011 document released by the US intel agency CIA and alleged that over 150 Congress MPs were "funded" by the Soviet Union under the leadership of the late party veteran H.K.L. Bhagat.

"Congress, Corruption, and Slavery. This unclassified secret document was released by the CIA in 2011. According to it, under the leadership of the late Congress leader HKL Bhagat, more than 150 Congress MPs were funded by Soviet Russia, acting as agents for Russia?" Dubey said in a post on X.

He also claimed that the document he shared contained a list of 16,000 news articles that Russia got published, through its 'agents' in India.

(With inputs from IANS)