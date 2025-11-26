Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, known for films like 3 Idiots and Parineeta, won the National Award earlier this year for his film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi.

The ace director, who recently attended the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, took an unfiltered dig at social media influencers. Criticising the rising dependence on social media stardom and its impact on cinema, he mocked the trend of influencers "dropping a shirt," going bald, or focusing solely on flaunting abs. He said that such antics can attract millions of followers, instantly turning someone into an influencer and giving them a false sense of legendary status.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's abusive rant irks social media

Vindu said, He said, 'Kya word use kar sakta hun... Ch***ya hain... Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai... 5 million hogaya. Waise khada hota hai 10 million hogaya, 20 million ho gaya (What word can I use? These are as****es. They go on the Internet, and stand in a certain way. Someone has 5 million followers, someone has 10 million, another has 20 million).

Vidhu Vinod added, "Usko lagta hai ke man baap hun and brands go to that fellow and aya baap humara product bechdo... Woh phir khada ho jaata hai .. what the f**k is going on? (The social media influencer thinks that he is a legend. And then brands go to that fellow and say, 'Please sell our product'. The influencer stands again and says, 'Hey, buy this tiffin. Buy whatever. You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that or you want to really strive for happiness and joy."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's harsh comments on social media creators at a prestigious platform didn't go down well with many. While some applauded his take on the fleeting nature of online fame, several influencers hit back, calling his remarks "cheap" and insisting that they, too, work hard to build their careers.

Actor Aahana Kumra reacted to the same through "clapping emojis.."

A user mentioned, "I'm glad he said this loud and clear."

Influencer Shray Rai Tiwari got sarcastic and wrote, "Kya word hai sir (what a word). So much elegance. So profound. Truly remarkable. You are so damn right, they are not happy. You seem so happy. More power to you and your nuanced language."

Another influencer Simarjeet Singh Nagra wrote, "And The Director / Casting Directors Who Are Choosing These Type of Influencers ... Woh kya hae? (Who are they?)"

Aashish Bisht shared, "Everyone tries to spread as much happiness as their strength and resources allow for themselves, their families, and the people around them.