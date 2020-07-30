It is safe to declare that Hollywood is incomplete without Christopher Nolan. The ace filmmaker has given his fans many visual treats backed by immaculate storytelling over the year. As this Hollywood genius turns 50, here is a trip down memory lane to revisit and appreciate some of his best films.

Following (1998)

This was Nolan's first film and was shot in black and white. Following was the film that introduced Nolan's signature style to the audience. There has been no going back since then.

Insomnia (2002)

With great actors like Al Pacino, Hilary Swank, and Robin Williams, Insomnia was a remake but probably one of the few films that have turned out better than the original. Everything about this film was perfect.

The Prestige (2006)

There are all kinds of magic in this film. Right from the plot that revolves around a magician to the trademark magic that Nolan is famous for creating on screen, the film has a loyal fan base till today.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Superhero fans or amateurs, people across the world went gaga over this Batman movie. The way Nolan captured the caped crusader was beyond the realms of a normal superhero film. But what stands out is how he dealt with the villain, Joker, played by Heath Ledger. Despite a tragic turn of events, this film is etched in history forever.



Inception (2010)

If someone can understand film making and science and offer the two as a combination, it is Christopher Nolan. The labyrinths of human consciousness, the prowess of Leonardo Di Caprio, and an unusual style of storytelling, all make this film a must-watch. In fact, it makes it for multiple watches, if you know what we mean.

Dunkirk (2017)

The three simultaneous storylines and a forgotten episode from history could not have been better showcased on the silver screen. One of Nolan's recent films, Dunkirk is proof of how far he has come in his journey in cinema.