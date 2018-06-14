Michael Regan/Getty Images

The youngest player in the 2014 qualifiers, Eriksen has grown since the last campaign. With Denmark's new free-flowing style, Eriksen has scored 15 goals in 19 games. His pace and accuracy will help take Denmark a long way in Russia if the team continues its excellent form. Eriksen will also take inspiration from his campaign with Spurs, as the 26-year-old looks to make a big impression this year.

Name: Christian Dannemann Eriksen

Age: 26

Date of Birth: February 14, 1992

Place of Birth: Middelfart, Denmark

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Height: 1.77m

Weight: 71kg

International Caps: 78

International Goals: 22

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

2017/18 Season stats:

Premier League: 10 goals, 11 assists in 37 games Champions League: 2 goals, 1 assist in 6 games FA Cup: 2 goals, 1 assist in 3 games

Notable Achievements: Won the Danish Football Player of the Year award for the 3 consecutive time, the first person to do so.