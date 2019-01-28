Your eyes will just pop out!

You cannot refute the fact that Chrissy Teigen's social media game is the best. From being honest about the problems that she faces as she ages to giving us small sneak-peaks into her fabulous life, Chrissy knows how to keep her fans happy.

Last night, she took to Instagram again and uploaded a video containing a series of photos from her ramp walk in 2008's Miami Swim Fashion Week, and boy oh boy! that is one hell of a compilation.

The model has always had a physique to die for and she does not seem to have lost her oomph factor over the years. She is currently on a vacay with her family in Morocco and the pictures that she has been sharing from their trip are enough to prove the aforementioned.

But, in the 1-minute long video that she uploaded last night, the model can be seen donning more than 10 swimsuits and each and every one of them reveal the amazing cut she was famous for.

The mother of three also did not forget to include a small snippet of her along with her husband, John Legend.

Almost everyone in your friend list has performed the #10yearchallenge. What was started by a group of celebrities reflecting upon how much their health and appearance has changed over the years has gone on to a broad range of topics like environment, political and the state of jungles.

Chrissy Teign in her latest Insta video, came close to the #10yearchallenge. Although she did not give a separate hashtag to it, she sure did reflect upon the year 2008, when she was at the peak of her career.

The fans were left gasping at the sight of the video and almost everyone praised her physqiue.

One fan, cleverly tweeted, "You're funny as hell, sharp as a tack, you can cook AND that body...Jesus leave some for the rest of us ❤️."

But whatever they say, Chrissy sure has that art still intact.