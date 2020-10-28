Model Chrissy Teigen and singer-songwriter John Legend's world crumbled to pieces when they lost their unborn son, one month after announcing their pregnancy. The acclaimed model had shared pictures among her Instagram followers, which were criticized by some. Chrissy Teigen has now opened up about the time and why she needed to take pictures after her child's death.

Chrissy Teigen had announced on Instagram the loss of their unborn kid. In the earlier released pictures, Chrissy Teigen could be seen in tears as nurses worked around her -- which the 34-year-old model has now confirmed was ahead of her delivering her unborn child. Another picture showed her and her 41-year-old husband John, saying goodbye to their baby, wrapped in a white blanket.

Chrissy has taken to Instagram to share her reasons behind sharing the pictures online. She started her post by writing that she had no idea that she would have to write this piece because writing something would mean that she is finally saying goodbye to her son, which she never wished to do.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Chrissy showed her gratitude towards all those who came forward to help her during these tough days of her life. She thanked all the doctors and her entire household staff who are currently taking care of her. In the end, she thanked her husband and acknowledged that these past months have been tough on him.

On sharing pictures online

The model received backlash from several, but her latest post shows that she does not care about those who disagree with sharing the pictures online. Chrissy recently took to Instagram and directly addressed the critics of the pictures. She wrote that she could not express how little she cared about those who hate her pictures.

"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Chrissy Teigen's personal life:

Chrissy and John dated for four years before getting engaged in December 2011. They got married in September 2013. Together, they have two children -- a daughter, Luna, and a son named Miles.