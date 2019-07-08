Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to turn up the heat. The model took to Instagram and posted a snap that showed her topless. The beauty was soaking up the sun during her vacation.

Chrissy sure makes relaxation look good. The gorgeous model has reportedly been sharing an array of photos from her lavish European vacation with her family and best friends. Chrissy was apparently promoting her husband, singer John Legend's wine brand, Lve.

'send me my check @johnlegend @lve_wines,' she hilariously captioned the snap as she tanned nearly naked. Chrissy had her back to the camera as she posed in a pair of nude cheeky style bikini bottoms while topless and her brunette hair was styled out as she lay flat with the sun shining on her.

It is known that John and Chrissy first met on the set of his Stereo music video in 2007, and tied the knot six years later. Earlier in the year, John shared the secrets to how he and Chrissy manage their household with two young children when he spoke to People about their relationship.

He said: 'Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people....You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it's not fair when there's one bad person [or] a bad guy.....No one wants to be the bad guy, so it's helpful when you're all the bad guy," she added. "It's important to be on the same page.'

We agree with John there, being on the same page really is important for a relationship, so is communication. But it looks like Chrissy and John have no issues in the relationship department. And we have to say that they do make an adorable couple. You can check out the pic here: