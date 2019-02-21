We can't believe this is happening. Chris Hemsworth will be playing one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time. And no, he isn't going to play the Rock.

Reportedly, Chris Hemsworth is all set to star as Hulk Hogan in a new biopic.

Apparently, not all fans are pleased with this announcement though. According to The Hollywood Reporter. The new biopic, which is reportedly closing deals with Netflix, will still have a superhero influence as the director-screenwriter team is said to be Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the same pair behind the upcoming DCEU movie The Joker. John Pollono will also reportedly co-write the screenplay, according to the outlet, and the project is reportedly in its "early stages."

Apparently, the biopic will reportedly "focus on [Hulk's] rise and is described as an origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania," sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Hemsworth is branching out, now that his MCU stint is most likely coming to an end with Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth is set to appear in another apparent franchise. He is starring in the Men in Black spin-off, Men in Black: International. Chris Hemsworth also seems to be developing a new relationship with Netflix, the Hulk Hogan biopic is most likely his second collaboration with the streaming giant. As for Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan, we have to say, on paper, it looks like the perfect casting. And we hope that Chris Hemsworth is able to nail the role of the legend that is Hulk Hogan.