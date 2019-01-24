Okay, so in the run-up to Avengers: Endgame a lot of theories have been floating about. But we have to say, no theory comes close to being as crazy as the one about Goose the Cat. The feline sidekick to Captain Marvel apparently plays a much larger and pivotal role in the MCU. Some might even go so far as to say that the fate of the MCU rests on the shoulders of Goose. Now there's something you don't read every day.

Reportedly theories have flown left and right about Captain Marvel being featured in Avengers: Endgame, from the idea that she may be trapped in the Quantum Realm so prominent in Ant-Man and the Wasp to the possibility that she herself has the power to time travel.

But there's another possibility according to Comic Book Resources. What if Captain Marvel doesn't return in Endgame under her own power? What if, instead, her cat is the conveyance? In the comics, Chewie looks like a cat, but he is actually the last surviving member of an alien race known as the Flerken. On top of laying eggs and attacking using many, many monstrous tentacles, Flerkens also have the ability to access pocket dimensions inside themselves -- in both space and time. As it's explained, like hamsters or squirrels, who can store amounts of food in pockets within their cheeks, Flerkens also have pouches, only theirs lead to other dimensions and to different timelines.

So that raises the question. What does that mean for Captain Marvel? It is being theorized that Carol's arrival in Endgame will have everything to do with her cat. Where has Carol been all this time? Well, it could be that she's in another dimension inside of Goose, or even in another timeline. Many signs have pointed to Endgame featuring some sort of time travel, with locations and scenes from previous MCU films making a return. Some theorize it's tied to Tony Stark's B.A.R.F. technology from Captain America: Civil War, while others speculate it's due to the Time Stone. But what if, instead, it's connected to Goose?

If that is indeed what happens, then it means Goose would still have to be around somewhere. As a relationship between the two has already been teased in the Captain Marvel trailers, our money is on Samuel L. Jackson's Fury as the one who's been cat-sitting while Captain Marvel has been away. Something tells us he's a cat person.

We hope Phase 3 of Marvel has a bit more going for it than a cat. But we guess we'll just have to wait and see.