Hollywood star Chris Evans has finally upgraded his old iPhone and shared a hilarious post saying that he will miss the "home button".

Evans took to Instagram to share a post about his phone upgrade. He posted a picture of his new phone alongside the old one.

He wrote: "RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I'll miss your home button."

Upgrading to iPhone 13

The actor shared that he is upgrading to iPhone 13, he will be missing the home button. He also added that he won't miss his old phone.

"I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes."

Actress Octavia Spencer commented: "OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So... #IFeelYouBuddy."

On the work front, Evans' recent release is Pixar's aLightyear'.

(With inputs from IANS)