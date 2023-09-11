Millions of hearts broke on Monday morning when the news of one of the most eligible bachelors from the Marvel world, Chris Evans's marriage broke the internet.

Yes, you heard it right girlies! The Captain America star got married to his girlfriend Alba Baptista at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The wedding took place on Saturday and was attended by the bride and groom's family and some Evans Avengers co-stars.

NDA was signed for their wedding

According to reports, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner attended the ceremony along with John Krasinski and his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

A report on Page Six stated that the event was locked down tight as guests signed NDAs so that no pictures were leaked. They even handed over the phones before Chris and Alba took the nuptials.

Netizens have mixed reaction to Chris's secret wedding

#ChrisEvans is Very lucky. See this girl Alba Baptista ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/xXmgF4gEEf — Hollywood Times (@vintplusage) September 10, 2023

Leaked images of Robert Downey, Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner at the Newbury Boston for the wedding of Chris Evans-Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship first came to light in November 2022 when People magazine reported that the two had been dating for over a year.

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," a source close to one of the "Gifted" actor's friends told the magazine.

Who is Alba Baptista?

The young actress hails from Portugal and starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun from 2020 to 2022. Chris Evans was last seen in Ghosted. Meanwhile, Alba Baptista is known for her critically acclaimed role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.