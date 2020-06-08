Starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew and Amruta Subhash in central roles; Choked takes you into the everyday monotony and melancholy of a lower-middle-class household. The film's take on demonetisation and subtle portrayal of how it affected the citizens is impactful - yes, but, not revolutionary.

Though the film is nothing like your typical Anurag Kashyap film we all know for its gore, power dynamics and sex. But, it is a film, which once picks up pace, leaves you at the edge of your seat.

Saiyami Kher: The first aspect of the film that demands massive applause is Saiyami Kher. What a comeback! There's no question about the fact that all those who dissed Saiyami in Mirziya, are definitely going to ring her up after watching the film. Ms Kher has not only sunk into the skin of the character but also lent full authenticity to it. Despite the waves of turmoil building inside her, Saiyami who plays a banker in the film, keeps it under control, often seeming too strong in comparison to her mental stress.

The plot: Few minutes into the film and you know it is nothing like your other Kashyap movies. There's not going to be any sex, there's no bloodshed, there's no revenge and there is no gore. But, the film has something which many of his films don't – ability to hook you into without any of these. Though the plot seems to be slipping away from Kashyap's hands at several instances, the stellar performances by the cast hold and brings it together.

Background score: If there's one thing that always stands out in Anurag's movies, it has to be songs and the background score. While the songs have not been able to do much of magic, the background score is what draws you into the plot. The sublime score guides one into the drudgery of what the family is going through.

Though there are many new shows and films releasing on Netflix this June, this one totally deserves a watch.