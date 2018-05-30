Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram's mega-budget flick 'Mahavir Karna' is set to go on floors by November. The film will be directed by RS Vimal. Earlier, Malayalam actor Prithviraj was said to play the titular role but it later went to Vikram.

RS Vimal shot into fame with his directorial debut 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' starring Prithviraj. Vimal wanted to cast Prithviraj for his second project as well but due to the actor's busy schedule, it couldn't materialise.

The movie Mahavir Karna is based on the story of Karna from the epic Mahabharata. It will be a Hindi-Tamil bilingual film.

Sameer Mohammed of Charlie and Angamaly Diaries fame is roped in as the editor for Mahavir Karna.

Vimal said top-notch technicians from Australia and New York were hired to do the special effects. Vikram is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie 'Saamy Square'. He will be joining Mahavir Karna team after that.

RS Vimal's debut film Ennu Ninte Moideen is a biographical romantic drama. It tasted box office success and gave him the much-needed break in the industry.

His second directorial Mahavir Karna will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. The United Film Kingdom is bankrolling the magnum opus.

The movie is likely to hit theatres in December 2019.