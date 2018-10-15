Director Siva Koratala launched Sai Dharam Tej and Kalyani Priyan starrer Chitra Lahari at the grand opening ceremony. The muhurtam of SDT 11 was held on the birthday of mega family hero.

Sai Dharam Tej is a young hero from mega family, which boasts of a huge fan base across the globe. The actor has given some hits like Supreme and Subramanyam for Sale. But of late, his career has hit a rough patch with back to back utter flops like Inttelligent and Tej I Love You. After going through several scripts, he is all set to come back with an interesting film, which is titled Chitra Lahari.

Sai Dharam Tej has teamed up with successful producers like by Y Ravi Shankar, Mohan Cherukuri, Y Naveen for Chitra Lahari, which is bankrolled under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. The producers decided to hold a grand opening ceremony on October 15, which happens to be the actor's 32nd birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers had entered the film industry with Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which was a blockbuster. Their second venture Janatha Garage starring Jr NTR was also hit at the box office. Interestingly, both these movies were directed by Koratala Siva. The producers reportedly requested the director to grace the launch of Chitra Lahari and the latter accepted their request.

The muhurtam of Chitra Lahari was reportedly held in Hyderabad on Monday morning and Koratala Siva launched the shooting of the movie, while Sai Dharam Tej and Kalyani Priyan posed for the camera.

Mythri Movie Makers tweeted some photos of the event and wished Sai Dharam Tej on his birthday. The producers wrote, "#Chitralahari launched ❤️ #HBDSaiDharamTej Thank you @sivakoratala garu for gracing the event #Chitralahari with @IamSaiDharamTej @kalyanipriyan Directed by Kishore Tirumala Music by Rockstar @ThisIsDSPDOP by Karthik Ghattamaneni Art by AS Prakash."

Later, Sai Dharam Tej cut a cake and celebrated with the team of Chitra Lahari. This was really a special moment for the actor, who is desperately waiting to churn out a blockbuster at the box office.