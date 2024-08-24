Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Viswambhara has been creating a lot of excitement, especially after the first look poster was released on his birthday. In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a trident, standing on a mountain peak, surrounded by dramatic visuals. This has fans eagerly awaiting the movie, which seems to blend ancient mythology with modern-day struggles.

"When darkness and evil take over the world, a ?????????????????????? ???????? shall shine bright to fight Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025," wrote the makers.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's brother, Pawan Kalyan, expressed heartfelt wishes that deeply resonated with fans. Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, shared his admiration for Chiranjeevi's contributions not only to cinema but also to philanthropy. He highlighted Chiranjeevi's generous acts of kindness, some of which have never been made public.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed a personal moment from the recent elections, where Chiranjeevi extended crucial support to the Janasena Party, donating Rs. 5 crore, which played a significant role in their success. He praised his brother's unwavering dedication to helping others and wished him continued health and happiness.

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Viswambhara is a socio-fantasy film where Chiranjeevi plays a powerful character who must battle dark forces that threaten the balance of the world. The film is expected to be a visual spectacle, full of action and drama, and is set to release on January 10, 2025.

The story is rumoured to take place in a fantastical world where ancient myths meet present-day challenges. Chiranjeevi's character, , is a guardian of this world, using his trident to fight off evil and protect the universe. Alongside him, Trisha Krishnan and Meenakshi Chaudhary are expected to play important roles, while Kunal Kapoor is rumoured to be the main antagonist.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates, as Viswambhara is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.