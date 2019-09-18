Ram Charan has booked 96 cinema halls to screen the trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is set to release on Wednesday evening. He has also revealed the theatre list a day before it hits the internet.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is 151st movie of megastar Chiranjeevi and is also his dream project, as he will be seen in a historical drama for the first time. There is a lot of curiosity and hype surrounding the movie. The filmgoers across the world are eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of the much-awaited flick, which is slated for worldwide release on October 2.

Ram Charan announced earlier this month that he would hold a grand pre-release event as part of the promotion of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and its trailer would be released on this occasion. The producer tweeted on Tuesday, "#SyeRaaTrailer at 5:31 PM Tomorrow... GET READY FOR THE MASSIVE BLAST. #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaa #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @DirSurender."

Konidela Pro Company also has some gifs for fans to share with their friends. The producer tweeted, "#SyeRaaTrailer at 5:31 PM Tomorrow... 20 Hours to go You can now find #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy gifs on Twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook! Search 'Sye Raa' to find them and do share... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaOnOct2nd."

In a bid to take the Sye Raa craze to next level, Ram Charan has planned to screen the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in nearly 100 theatres across the Telugu states. He tweeted the theatre list and wrote, "Experience the #SyeRaaTrailer on BIG Screen... Here's the list of theatres screening #SyeRaa Trailer tomorrow at 5:31 PM. #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @DirSurender."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biographical epic action film, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie features an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is made in Telugu and also dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The makers are releasing its trailer in all the languages this evening. They are expected to beat the records of Saaho, Baahubali 1 and 2 and other big-ticket Indian movies.