The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead have postponed its pre-release event by two days and they are likely to make an announcement about it soon.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most-awaited movies of 2019. But the movie, which is set for release on October 2, lacks promotion and mega family fans were upset with Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, who is producing the film with a budget of Rs 250 crore under his banner Konidela Production Company.

Finally, the boss of Konidela Pro Company tweeted on September 12, "The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th. Respected @KTRTRS, @PawanKalyan, @ssrajamouli, @sivakoratala, #VVVinayak will grace the event as our distinguished guests... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro."

Ram Charan's announcement gave a sigh of relief to the fans of the mega family. When all of them eagerly waiting to watch its pre-release event, the buzz is the makers have delayed the function by two days. This event is pushed to September 20, due to some unavoidable circumstances and official confirmation regarding the same will be out shortly, according to 123Telugu.

This development has once again disappointed the fans of megastar Chiranjeevi, who are hurling their anger against producer Ram Charan on social media. Here is how they are reacting to the reports about the postponing of the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

