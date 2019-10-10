Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is known as the arch-rival of megastar Chiranjeevi, joined the celebration to mark the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But Chiru's close friend Nagarjuna skipped the event.

T Subbarami Reddy is a noted industrialist and politician from the Telugu states. He has produced some Hindi, Telugu, Sanskrit and Tamil films. Kalabandhu is known for holding award events to honour the talents in the Telugu film industry. He hosted a party to celebrate the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy last night. He also invited the bigwigs from the film industry.

A host of celebs including Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Rajasekhar, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Boney Kapoor, Azharuddin, Allu Aravind and Murali were present the celebration party of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But Chiranjeevi's close friend Nagarjuna was missing on this occasion, as he was out on a holiday trip to Goa. The presence of Balaya, who was seen sitting next to Chiru, was the highlight of this success party.

Before the 2019's general election, it was rumoured that all was not well between Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. Chiru's brother Nagababu had launched a tirade against Balayya and made fun of him in a series of videos released on his YouTube channel. Even Pawan Kalyan had taken digs at his political party TDP. But Balayya had not made comment on mega families attack.

A lot has been written and spoken about the rivalry between Nandamuri Balakrishna and megastar Chiranjeevi. But the senior stars have always claimed that they are close friends and there is no differences or competition between the two. Now, Balayya was seen celebrating the success of Sye Raa and there cannot be better proof for the close bonding between these two actors.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is inspired by the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Released in the cinema halls on October 2, the Chiranjeevi starrer won the heart of the audience and received critical appreciations from the film critics.

However, its collection is not up to the expected mark. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was expected to recover 80 per cent of its distributors' investments in seven days. But it has made only 60% recovery. Its Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions are set to become epic disasters at the box office with their single-digit share (<10cr).

A trade analyst from Tollywood tweeted, "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed miserably at BO. Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions will end up as huge loss ventures. Breakeven looks impossible for Telugu version, Telugu States is performing good, but other territories like Karnataka and OS will end up as huge loss ventures."