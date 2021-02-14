Four months after the birth, Meghana Raj, wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, has unveiled the first photo of their baby. She released a video at midnight 12 am on the occasion of Valentine's Day, 14 February.

"Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL! [sic]" Meghana Raj posted on her Instagram account.

It is a beautiful video which showcases the childhood pics of both Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj before revealing the first snap of their son, whose name is yet to be revealed. The fans are referring to the baby as Junior Chiru.

Two days ago, Meghana Raj and her friends like Pannaga Bharan had announced that the first picture will be released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "JrC #MCforever #oursimba U HAVE HEARD HIM NOW(yes that is him!) CANT WAIT FOR U ALL TO SEE HIM ... FEB 14th! [sic]" she had posted.

As a result, the fans were eagerly waiting to see the first picture of her son and the photos have now gone viral. Now, people are curiously looking forward to know the name of the baby.

After being in love for years, Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot in May 2018 with the blessings of their family members. In June 2018, Chiru passed away after suffering a massive heart attack, leaving the cine-goers across the country shocked. She gave birth to the baby on 22 October.