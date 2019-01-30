Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Samantha Akkineni were the latest visitors at the AMB Cinemas, which is Mahesh Babu's first venture into the film exhibition business and they were thrilled with the ambience, sound quality, and experience in AMB Cinemas.

Asian Group is one of the leading film distribution companies in the Telugu film industry and AMB (Asian Mahesh Babu) Cinemas is its first joint venture with Mahesh Babu. The seven-screen superplex was officially inaugurated at Gachibowli on December 2, 2018. A lot of celebrities have already visited the property and Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind and Samantha Akkeneni were the latest guests at the cinemas.

Along with producer Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi watched Kangana Ranaut's biographical period movie Manikarnika in AMB Cinemas. The two were thrilled with the ambience, sound quality and experience in this superplex. AMB_Cinemas‏ tweeted their photo in the cinema halls on January 27 and wrote, "Thank you Chiranjeevi garu, Aravind garu for visiting, we're happy to have you at @amb_cinemas "

On the same day, Samantha Akkineni also watched Manikarnika in AMB Cinemas and was thrilled with it. A day later, she tweeted, "@Rangoli_A It has been 2 days and I can't get her performance out of my mind..the only explanation I can give myself is that she must have been 'possessed ' it couldn't have been an act it just couldn't. Please congratulate her and tell her she has our greatest support "

The management was so happy to host Samantha Akkineni and revealed the same on the social media. AMB Cinemas tweeted a video featuring the actress with her friends in the cinema hall and wrote, "Hey @Samanthaprabhu2, thank you for visiting @amb_cinemas, we're glad you had a great experience "

AMB Cinemas has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology and décor. Located at a prime hub in Hyderabad, the superplex has a stunning lounge for patrons and a top class interval point. However, the management chose Rajinikanth's recently released 2.0 for its first show. Many who watched it at the movie hall expressed their appreciation for the world-class technology used on the social media.