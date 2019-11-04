The minute, Rahul Sipligunj, was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 title, slight disappointment was observed on Sreemukhi's face. With the kind of fan following and craze, Sreemukhi was anticipated to bag the title. But surprisingly, Rahul Sipligunj, the least expected contestant took the title home. Despite losing the title, the special guest of the finale night, Megastar Chiranjeevi and host Nagarjuna Akkineni weren't ready to let Sreemukhi feel low and they expressed a kind gesture.

Chiranjeevi heaps praises

When Megastar Chiranjeevi saw Sreemukhi dull, he immediately called her and said she should not be dull. He said, "Rahul is taking money home. He can spend and earn it back. But money can't buy love, which you have earned. You won millions of hearts and that is something not all can do. People have showered so much of love on you and you have to cherish it for your lifetime. So be happy and don't get disappointed."

Nagarjuna congratulates the 'loudspeaker'

Host Akkineni Nagarjuna calls Sreemukhi as a loudspeaker once again and congratulated her on winning the trust of so many audiences out there. He said that the number of votes doesn't matter because this is just a game show, but the goodwill she has gained and earned from the audiences will definitely remain forever. Sreemukhi said that she is absolutely fine even though she did not win the title. She said it was a pleasure to have been sharing the stage with two superstars of Telugu cinema. Also, Chiranjeevi clicked a special selfie with her.