Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and other members of mega family have broken the tradition of the family, as they could not celebrate the Sankranthi festival together this year.

Mega family has contributed several heroes to the Telugu film industry and most of them are busy with their film's shoot. Sankranthi is the biggest occasion to gather at one place and enjoy the festival together. Mega family had been following this tradition of celebrating the three days of Sankranthi at their farmhouse in Bangalore. The photos of this occasion have gone viral almost every year.

Apparently, mega family did not have celebrations at their farmhouse in Bangalore this year and some speculations are being made on why they did not gather their reason. If we are to go by the reports, it was Chiranjeevi, who could not make it to the celebration of Sankranthi in the farmhouse this year.

Nagababu had earlier told that Chiranjeevi used to get miffed with the members of the family if anyone of them failed to come to the farmhouse in Bangalore during Sankranthi festival. But this year the megastar himself could not come to the farmhouse and the reason is said to be the shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Initially, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was scheduled for a Sankranthi release, but the movie has been postponed due to delay in its production. It is reported that Chiranjeevi is not taking a break from work in order to wrap it up as early as possible. He was seen shooting for it even on Sankranthi and everyone on the set was stunned by his work ethic and commitment.

Since Chiranjeevi could not make himself free to celebrate Sankranthi, none of the mega family members visited the Bangalore farmhouse. Along with Upasana, Ram Charan went to USA, while Varun Tej was seen flying kites on the terrace of his Hyderabad home and also promoting F2. Pawan Kalyan was reportedly shuttling between Hyderabad and Amaravathi to pursue his political activities.

Along with his wife Sneha and kids Ayaan and Arha, Allu Arjun reportedly went to Palakollu town in West Godavari district. He received a roaring welcome from fans as he reached Palakollu from Rajahmundry airport. He celebrated Sankranthi with his relatives in the Konaseema region, which is famous for holding cockfights (Kodi Pandalu). He donated Rs 10 lakh for the construction of Mandapam in a temple.

However, Chiranjeevi was reportedly seen toiling hard at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. Along with the team, the Megastar filmed a farmland sequence which involved ploughing the land and trying to get rid of the great famine that took over Rayalaseema during India's pre-independent era. He enjoyed shooting this particular episode on Sankranthi.