Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Sudheer Babu, Anil Ravipudi and a host of other Tollywood celebs have showered wishes upon birthday boy Junior NTR.

Junior NTR was born to actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna and Shalini Bhaskar Rao on May 20, 1983, in Hyderabad. He is the grandson of legendary Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao. The younger brother of Kalyan Ram is turning 37 today.

Having made his acting debut with 2001 film Ninnu Choodalani, Junior NTR has starred in 28 Telugu movies and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He is currently busy with the shooting of his 29th film RRR also starring Ram Charan. SS Rajamouli was supposed to release a special promo from RRR, but he could not unveil it due to the lockdown. Many of his fans are upset with the makers of the movie.

Junior NTR is one of the most talented and dignified actors of the Telugu film industry. He has huge fan following across the globe. He has made a large number of friends in Tollywood with his tender and generous nature. Many Telugu celebs took to Twitter to shower wishes upon him on his birthday.

Here are some Telugu celebs' birthday wishes to Junior NTR:

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true!

Rakul Preet Singh: Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 Smiling face with open mouth wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work.

Ram Pothineni: When life throws every negative force at you n tries to move you, but you stand your ground..like a ROCK..you move the people watching you.. Have a blessed year my brother #TaROCK ! #HappyBirthdayNTR Love always..#RAPO

Kalyanram Nandamuri: Happy Birthday nanna @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR

Sudheer Babu: A very talented member to share the club with Grimacing faceFace with tongue Great work this is @tarak9999 ... Happy Birthday man #HappyBirthdayNTR

Eesha Rebba: Happy Happy Birthday Dear Tarak Have a wonderful n healthy Birthday Now n Forever! @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR

Sai Dharam Tej: Wishing one of the best performers of our Telugu film industry a very happy birthday @tarak9999 ...may all your wishes come true tarak #HappyBirthdayNTR

Allu Sirish: Wishing Tarak garu a happy birthday. All the best for RRR & have a great year ahead. Thanks for inspiring us with new fitness goals on your birthday! :) @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR

Vennela kishore: Wishing a Happy Birthdayyy to the calmest..most humble and one of the most Versatile Actors in TFI..Our dearest Tarak garu

Sreenu Vaitla: You are a rare combination of an amazing actor and a great soul . Thank you for the wonderful time during Baadshah which will always remain close to me. Here's wishing my dear Baadshah @tarak9999 a very happy birthday . Have a great year ahead.

BRAHMAJI: Birthday wishes to my Taraka Raamudu @tarak9999 and touches the new glories. #HappyBirthdayNTR

Harish Shankar: Many More Happy Returns Tiger..... as I always say ur just UNIQUE.....May God bless you with unlimited success #HappyBirthdayNTR

Anil Ravipudi: My first film clap by @tarak9999 for #Pataas under @ntrartsofficial will always be memorable to me. Wish you a Very Happy Birthday Tarak garu. #HappyBirthdayNTR

Naga Vamsi: I always love & respect you anna. Waiting to meet you on sets of our #NTR30!! #HappyBirthdayNTR @tarak9999

DEVI SRI PRASAD: HAPPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to U Dearest Thalaivaaa @tarak9999 Birthday Keep Dancing, Keep Rocking & Keep Entertaining us with ur Extraordinary performances always !!! Hugging faceHugging face Lovvvv U dear Brotherrrr

S Thaman: Many many more happy returns @tarak9999 can't wait to c you Anna #NTR30 With lots of love from team @haarikahassine & #trivikram sir Party popperBalloonClapper board #HappyBirthdayNTR Heart suit

Anup Rubens: The most passionate,great performer , great human with good heart Red heart happy birthday Birthday cakeParty popper to dear ⁦ @tarak9999⁩ sir wish you a greatest year with lots of happiness had awesom n memorabl time working wth you for #temper thankyou.Folded hands ⁦@purijagan ⁩ #HappyBirthdayNTR

RRR Movie team: A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...????#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR

Haarika & Hassine Creations: We wish a very Happy Birthday to our Young Tiger @tarak9999. His passion & skills have no bounds & We wish him to scale more heights in future. Can't wait to see you on the sets of #NTR30! #HappyBirthdayNTR

Mythri Movie Makers: Wishing our Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu a very Happy Birthday Red heart #HappyBirthdayNTR

KJR Studios: Wishing the charming, handsome & wonderful human being @tarak9999 a very happy birthday and a glorious year ahead! Looking forward to @RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR #JrNTR

People Media Factory: Here's wishing Young Tiger @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you an amazing year ahead! #HappyBirthdayNTR

CM Ramesh: Wishing everyone's favourite @tarak9999 Garu a very Happy Birthday. I wish him good luck for all his future endeavours and praying for the happiness and well being of tarak & his fans. Waiting for #RRRMovie!! #HappyBirthdayNTR