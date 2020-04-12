Megastar Chiranjeevi has finally opened up on the rumours about his strained relationship with power star Pawan Kalyan and stylish star Allu Arjun family. He said that all is well in the family.

Ever since he plunged into politics, a lot of bad-mouthing has been done about Chiranjeevi. A lot has been debated about his relationship with Pawan Kalyan and Allu Aravind, but the mega had been tight-lipped up about all those rumours. After facing a setback in politics, he made comeback to films with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he is currently busy with his 152nd movie titled Acharya.

'Where did you get this news? We are all one family'

Chiranjeevi recently joined Twitter and he has been actively posting updates about his works on it. He started spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus. Taking a leadership, he united the Telugu film industry and raised funds to help the daily wage cine workers through the Corona Crisis Charity. People in the Telugu states are surprised at his renewed interest and vigour.

What is more surprising is that Chiranjeevi has started giving an interview to media and putting all the rumours about him to rest. In an interview, the megastar expressed his disappointment over the reports about his rivalry with the Allu Aravind family. "Where did you get this news? We are all one family, and that includes the Allu Aravind family too," Chiranjeevi told Deccan Chronicle.

Chiranjeevi added, "I regularly visit his house and they too come to mine. In January we celebrated Sankranti festival together. Whenever he needs advice, he comes to me, and I do the same with him. Today (April 8) I wanted to tweet about Allu Arjun's birthday, so I called him and asked him to send me an old photo since I couldn't locate the photos I had with me. He sent one immediately."

The mega brothers have often tried to end the speculations about their differences by appearing together on several occasions, but the rumours declined to die down. Talking about them, Chiru said, "Whenever Pawan Kalyan returns from his Andhra tour, my wife Surekha and my mother make the dishes he likes and send them over to his house. Nagababu also regularly talks to us."