Megastar Chiranjeevi, Superstar Mahesh Babu, mass maharaja Ravi Teja and many other Telugu celebs have joined hands with actor Vijay Devarakonda in his campaign Kill Fake News.

Vijay Devarakonda is the hot favourite of the rumour mongers, who keep churning gossips about him. They decline to take a break, even if he is staying home and busy with some charity work during the lockdown. The upset actor recorded a video showing fake news about him. He alleged that some websites have been trying to end his career and destroy his image.

'This Video Is my responsibility to my people'

The Geetha Govindam star tweeted, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally the society is in danger. This Video Is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF Over and out. #KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity."

Mahesh Babu was the first Tollywood celeb to extend his support to Vijay Devarakonda in his fight against fake news. The superstar tweeted a photo with a lengthy note and captioned it with, "I stand by you brother @TheDeverakonda #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites." After seeing Prince, host of Telugu actor, directors and producers came forward to stand by him in his campaign.

Chiranjeevi: డియర్ విజయ్ @TheDeverakonda మీ ఆవేదన నేను అర్ధం చేసుకోగలను.బాధ్యతలేని రాతల వల్ల,మీలా నేను నా కుటుంబం బాధపడిన సందర్భాలు చాలా ఉన్నాయి.We stand by you. Pl don't let anything deter ur spirit to do good. Humbly request Journo friends not to peddle individual views as news.#KillFakeNews

Ravi Teja: This is the need of the hour! I stand by you @TheDeverakonda. Let's all ( audiences, fans, film industry) stand united against fake news and useless Gossips. #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites

Rana Daggubati: Spoken out well my man!! @TheDeverakonda @SureshProdns and I stand by you!!#KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity

Koratala Siva: I stand by you too @TheDeverakonda @urstrulyMahesh #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites

Anil Ravipudi: This is the time to stand UNITED,, I m with u sir... #respect @TheDeverakonda #KillFakeNews #killGossipWebsites

Vamshi Paidipally: We are all with You in this... @TheDeverakonda. #KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity

Allari Naresh: Well said Vijay @TheDeverakonda - completely with you. We are here doing what we do at the cost of losing precious time with our loved ones - only to wake up to baseless rumours. Our silence cannot be your weapon. #KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity

Krish Jagarlamudi: A big salute @TheDeverakonda. Dearest media, Freedom is important, so is responsibility. Where is the thoughtful n comprehensive reporting we used to see. Please stop this menace of everyday negative, irresponsible and malignant news buffet and #SpreadPositivity Folded hands

Harish Shankar: Am with you Vijay.... We all love you for ur on screen presence and we respect u for ur off screen work. Go ahead ... @TheDeverakonda more Power to you......

Sandeep Reddy Vanga: DVS...there are few PARASITES which are never detected in any high range of repeat examinations b'cos they have a entry in disguiseSmiling face with sunglasses like a Trojan horse, yet miserably fail to effect the hosts [ARTISTS]. We are the impervious hosts @TheDeverakonda good one#KillFakeNews

Puri Jagannadh: ఆకలితో ఉన్న ఎన్నో కుటుంబాలకి అన్నం పెట్టావ్ నువ్వు YOU INVESTED YOUR TIME MONEY AND EFFORT TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN. WE RESPECT YOU FOR THAT. BUT UNFORTUNATELY WE ARE IN A WAR ZONE. AND WE HAVE TO FIGHT BACK. YOU ARE MY FIGHTER WE SUPPORT YOU MAN @TheDeverakonda #KillFakeNews

Raashi Khanna: With you VD! @TheDeverakonda This is so brave! #killfakenews

Shiva nirvana: I stand by you vijay bro Thumbs up we are all wid you

AK Entertainments: Prathi film critic oka 3 months unit tho kalisi panichesthe raasetappudu respect tho rastharu.Naa website kante mundhu Naa industry ani feel avuthaadu. People of this industry should support this industry. Dont try to kill our motives and honour, You will be killed. #KillFakeNews

Mythri Movie Makers: We stand by you Dear Comrade! It's time our Telugu film industry comes together and takes a stand .

Suresh Productions: #KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity