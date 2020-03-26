Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has finally joined the Twitter world to fight against the coronavirus scare on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and lauded Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithiin's efforts in spreading awareness about COVID-19.

Many leading Telugu actors have created their accounts on various social media channels and often interact with their fans directly on these channels. There are a few actors stars, who have not joined any of those channels and Chiranjeevi was one among them. All the fans of the mega family had been requesting him to join social media and connect with them on a regular basis.

Chiranjeevi joins Twitter on Ugadi

Chiranjeevi Konidela finally decided to join the Twitter world on March 25, which happened to the Ugadi. After creating his account, the megastar wished on the auspicious occasion. He also asked everyone to stay united against Coronato and defeat this global health crisis with awareness and responsibility.

In his first tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote on March 25, "#HappySarvariUgadi DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear's Day,let's resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

In his next post, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "#21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe."

Later, Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted a picture featuring him with his mother at his home. He also requested his fans to sent their selfies with their parents/elders. He captioned his tweet with, "Home Time.. Mom Time!! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders."

Devi Sri Prasad tweeted a pic featuring him with his mother and captioned it with, "A Huge MUSICAL WELCOME to you to TWITTER Dearest #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets sir Thats such a lovely pic sir Hope U had a great UGADI! Here is a pic of mine with my Dear Mother.. on #happyugadi2020

Chiranjeevi Konidela responded to him and requested him to convey the message to the people through his music. He wrote, "Thank you @ThisIsDSP Please convey my regards to Mom. Also I am sure your musical genius will greatly help propagate the relevant message to the people at this time. #StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona."

Many actors were thrilled to see Chiranjeevi on Twitter and they welcomed him. Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, "Welcome to Twitter @KchiruTweets Bouquet Your words now will guide many through these hard times! #StayHomeStaySafe #StayAtHomeSaveLives." In reply, Chiru wrote, "Thank you my dear brother Nag @iamnagarjuna."

Chiranjeevi replied to Mahesh Babu: Thank you SSMB @urstrulyMahesh Really appreciate the 6 golden rules you shared, that people should follow at this time to fight this corona crisis. Urge everyone to take note.

Chiranjeevi replied to Nithiin, "Thank you @actor_nithiin Appreciate your pro active gesture of donating to both TN & AP Govts towards Corona relief. The film fraternity is right now coming together to do their part too. Talking to all concerned.

Chiranjeevi replied to Junior NTR, "Thank you dear Taarak @tarak9999 Also the corona awareness video that you and @AlwaysRamCharan did is truly effective. Appreciate your timely initiative."

He replied to Kajal, "Thank you Ammadu @MsKajalAggarwal Saw your wonderful video on the #janathacurfew day, on spending time productively focussing on healthy diet, fitness, meditation. They are indeed very valuable ideas for the #21daysLockdownIndia too. Keep them coming."