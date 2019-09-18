Indian megastars Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan's motion poster, which were released on Tuesday, has taken the internet by a storm a day before the launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer.

The teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has created a huge buzz amongst the fans. The makers of the film are all set to release its trailer on Wednesday. A day before the release, they shared an interesting motion poster adding to the hype! They tweeted the poster and wrote, "Trailer releases tomorrow! #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #RamCharan #MegastarChiranjeevi #Nayanthara."

The motion poster of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features the intense look of megastars Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. It was an instant hit with the audience worldwide and thousands of viewers liked and shared the poster with their friends and family members on social media.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already piqued the interest of the audience, as two of the biggest names in Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi - are coming together on screen for the first time ever. In addition, it features talented Indian actors like Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika

The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release on October 2.

However, the new motion has taken the curiosity about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to a new level. After seeing this poster, a fan named Amarnittala tweeted, "A dangerous game is about to begin....Mega Blockbuster on its way...."