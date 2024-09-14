Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh celebrated his birthday on Friday night with many of his industry colleagues and friends. Close friends of Vishal attended his birthday celebrations.

Some of the prominent guests at Vishal's bash were mom-to-be, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shruti Sinha, Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode. Union Minister and Leader of the Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan was also part of the celebrations.

"Most handsome mantri"

In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Vishal and Chirag were seen posing for paps. Chirag wished Vishal on his birthday, and then the duo hugged each other.

Vishal opted for an all-white outfit, he wore a crisp shirt, flared embossed pants and a jacket for the special occasion. He wore a neckpiece to finalise his look for the day. Chirag Paswan opted for a black and maroon velvet pantsuit and rounded off his look with high heels.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens couldn't stop gushing over the Union Minister's dapper look, with some even tagging him as the 'National Crush.'

One fan wrote, "National CRUSH Chirag Paswan."

A netizen mentioned, "Just looking like a wow."

Further, Ravi Dubey also attended the party, Devoleena Bhattacharjee looked stunning in a pink flowy gown with golden-coloured shoes.