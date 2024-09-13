Fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan time and again made headlines with her sartorial choices. The actor slays in every outfit that she opts for. Be it pantsuit, casual attire, athleisure or simply traditional ethnic wear, her grace and elegance are unmatched.

'Awful, dirty, cringe': Kareena Kapoor goes bold; opts for thigh high slit styled outfits in new cover shoot; gets trolled

Recently Kareena was the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar India, a luxury magazine. Her look has been doing the rounds on the internet. This annual ICONS edition saw Kareena draped in "shades of nude-themed majestic ensembles styled by ace celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The magazine's Instagram handle shared a slew of pictures of Kareena's wow looks and it's simply unmissable.

In one of the pics, Kareena Kapoor opted for an ivory thigh-high slit gown which is designed by Gaurav Gupta. The flowing cape sleeves are dramatic and one can't get their eyes off it.

In another pic, Kareena is wearing a feathered ivory jacket and a matching floor-sweeping veil along with a gold floral embroidered and mirror work thigh-high slit skirt. The couture that Kareena is wearing is from Varun Nidhika's label. Kareena is seen going bold in the photo as she flaunted her torso and toned leg.

In the next picture, Kareena is wearing a desert-coloured faux leather gilet that she teamed with an ombre nude V-neck dress.

Her makeup is nude and in most of the looks she has opted for smoky eye makeup.

Netizens weren't impressed with Kareena's choice of outfit and slammed her for going bold unnecessarily.

A user wrote, "Wasted she's not at all looking like model the outfit is not suitable for her the entire frame is not looking good. Outfit wasted ."

Another mentioned, "Awful outfit, they made her look dirty."

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor's film Buckingham Murders has been released today in theatres. Kareena is also gearing up for Rohit Shetty's film, Singham Again, which also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.