On Thursday, the Karnataka chief minister's office announced that the Chinnaswamy Stadium and Palace Grounds will be turned into COVID care centres. The move comes as the state records a high spike in cases.

Earlier this week, the BBMP announced that the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre will be converted into a COVID care centre. This will be India's largest COVID care centre so far housing 10,000 beds.

The CM's office, however, announced today that the Chinnaswamy Stadium and Palace Grounds will both become COVID care centres as well. The decision to have these Bengaluru landmarks function as COVID care centres come as Bengaluru's cases cross the 28,000-mark nearing 29,000.

The CM is also holding a cabinet meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 situation and strategies to combat the quickly deteriorating situation in Karnataka. Details about how many beds the stadium and Palace grounds will hold is not yet known. But many stadiums around the country have so far been converted into COVID care centres.

The centre has been making some important changes to the strategy in containing the spread of the virus, especially when it comes to private hospitals, quarantine measures and the BBMP's approach.

As concerns emerge around the state's capability to handle the growing problem, ministers are assuring that people in Bengaluru don't have much to fear as ambulances have been increased to 600 R Ashoka said earlier. However, Yediyurappa has conceded that in certain districts of Karnataka the situation has gone beyond the control of authorities.