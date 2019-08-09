Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Akkineni were trolled by filmgoers, who were not happy with Manmadhudu 2. They wondered how Nagarjuna accepted this film.

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the cult classic movie Manmadhudu. Released on Friday, the film has opened to mixed responses. The audience, who watched it in the morning, said that the film lacks a good story and only boasts of cheap double meaning jokes and Rakul Preet's liplock scenes. The movie is an insult to Manmadhudu.

Akkineni Nagarjuna's fans are upset with Manmadhudu 2 and feel sorry for him. They say that Nagarjuna has delivered beautiful family entertainers like Soggade Chinni Nayana, Manam and Oopiri in recent years.

But he has chosen the wrong script once again after Officer and Devadas. What has upset them the most in Manmadhudu 2 is its double meaning jokes and liplock scenes, which do not suit his image.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actress Samantha Akkineni recently faced a lot of criticism and trolling on social media after they condemned Sandeep Reddy's comment on love.

Their response has haunted them back with many asking them what their husband, director Rahul Ravindran and father-in-law Nagarjuna are trying to convey through a B-grade movie like Manmadhudu 2. Here are some of their comments posted on Twitter.

CLUB ZONE @HalaFantasySpor

Consent is important.... Any body who watched #Manmadhudu2 please tell whether Rakul took consent of Jhansi before kissing. If not Big fights will happen now by uptra feminists in twitter

Sachin Babu @SachinB58290576

In MunnaBhai MBBS.... Munna aka Sanjay Dutt gives Jaadu ki Jhappi to Patients...... In #Manmadhudu2 @Rakulpreet gives Jaadu ki Pappi to Patient Jhansi.....

AM @johnkerty

Can tell by nagarjuna's fingering in the script completely ruined the movie. Bad luck rahul , you were good in your first film #Manmadhudu2

ANACONDA @VanteruR

Nagarjuna laanti hero kuda ee movie ni Ela ok chesaaru Samantha recommendation emo..Rahul adrustam chinmayi akka ki husband avvadam.. #Manmadhudu2

Cheppanu Brother @CheppanuBrother

#Manmadhudu2 is by far the worst movie of 2019. Please stay away! And you @23_rahulr @chinmayi @Samanthaprabhu2 stay the fuck away from Nag

Name_is_Gabbar singh @nameisPSNS

@iamnagarjuna We have huge Respect On u sir,U r an excellent actor we atleast Expect Half range in oopiri,Soggade chinninayana Type movies from,. Except devadas We all disappointex From ur Last Outings #Manmadhudu2 is Biggest Wrong Step U did by spoiling the classic

FridayTalkies.. @KeeluGurram

@iamnagarjuna sir.. please do movies like #manam #oopiri these movies brought respect to you and your family. Don't accept movies like #officer and #Manmadhudu2. You wil loss money and respect with this kind of movies.. we are expecting content and performance based movies frm u.

radha krishna @radhacute

#Manmadhudu2 Nagarjuna sir u also want vulgar comedy ? where this film industry going ? #Manmadhudu2 Flat story with some hilarious some forced and some vulgar comedy scenes..only for production values, #Nag #VennalaKishore and #RakulPreetSingh 2.5/5 I think @Chinmayi is biggest fraud after Mother Teresa & @Malala. She comments on every thing whether its related to her or not, but when it comes to her husband she stays quiet bcoz it's her personal life. Btw Chinmayi's block list > Chinmayi's followers #Manmadhudu2

SARKAR @blockbusterray

Deeply disturbing and regressive #Manmadhudu2

SuperStar Jaffa @NeneRaJaffa