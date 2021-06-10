Chinese spy tries to illegally enter India; BSF jumps into action [details]

India and China's border disputes have taken twists and turns and even a year after Galwan, the two countries share a tense relation. Amid all this, a Chinese intruder was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was trying to illegally enter India by crossing the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF apprehended the Chinese national, who is suspected to be a spy for a Chinese intelligence agency and a wanted criminal.

The Chinese spy has been identified as Han Junwe. The 36-year-old belongs to China's Hubei and entered Bangladesh on June 2. The paramilitary force issue a statement about Han's capture, which is a huge achievement for BSF. The intruder is also wanted in Uttar Pradesh and is believed to be working for a Chinese intelligence agency.

In a video released by the BSF, Han agrees to have crossed into India from Bangladesh and admitted having visited India more than four times. All intelligence agencies are working together and interrogating the Chinese national as some electronic equipment found from his possession raised suspicion that he was working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency, the statement said.

"This apprehension is a big achievement for the Border Security Force and the matter will be investigated in the depth. Many startling details may get surfaced."

BSF traces spy's steps

The BSF troopers of the South Bengal Frontier nabbed the Chinese spy in the area under Border Outpost Malik Sultanpur. The BSF statement also revealed that the intruder was moving stealthily after crossing the border and tried to run away when the vigilant troopers on border duty challenged him and asked to stop. But the troopers chased the man and caught him. He was brought to the Border Outpost Mohadipur for questioning.

The Chinese national was interrogated and upon search, recovered his passport. The BSF also recovered a MacBook, two iPhones, a Bangladeshi SIM card, an Indian SIM card, two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, three batteries, two small torches, five Money Transaction Machine, two ATM and Master Card, US dollars, Bangladeshi takas and Indian currency. The contents on the electronics items remains unknown as of this writing.

The BSF learnt that Han reached Dhaka on June 2 on a business visa and stayed with a Chinese friend. Later on June 8, he came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj district (Bangladesh) and stayed in a hotel there. Two days later, he was trying to enter India, but he was caught by the troopers.

The interrogations also revealed that Han visited Hyderabad in 2010 and Delhi-Gurugram thrice after 2019.He even claims to have a hotel named "Star Sprint" in Gurugram. Furthermore, Han said one of his business partner Sun Jiang, also from his hometown, used to send him 10-15 numbers of Indian mobile phone SIMs. But the Anti-Terrorist Squad from Lucknow apprehended his business partner a few days ago.

Due to his dealings in India and being wanted in the country, Han did not receive an Indian visa. This is why he went to Bangladesh to enter India illegally.