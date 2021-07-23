In a significant strategic step, the Indian Army has deployed specialised elements of a Strike Corps in eastern Ladakh to check any further misadventure by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The soldiers of these specialized elements have started their reorientation training and familiarization. The move is seen as a part of the Army's 'rebalance' approach in northern, western and northeastern borders.

As per a report in The Print, several new Strike Corps elements have arrived in Ladakh, which includes artillery units with specialised firepower, armoured and mechanised columns, and infantry. "This is part of the re-orientation training. This is not a permanent deployment as they will come back to their stations after some time. They will be replaced by the rest of the elements from the particular Corps. The Strike Corps will come into play when there is a need," The Print quoted one of the sources as saying.

This move comes as China continues to deploy thousands of soldiers near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and continues to carry out massive military construction activities on its soil, indicating that it is gearing up for the long haul. Furthermore, following Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, the next round of military discussions between the two countries will take place. China had proposed July 26 for the discussions, but India has requested a new date, citing Vijay Diwas celebrations.

New strategy for Ladakh

A crucial decision made as part of the efforts was the dual-tasking of a Strike Corps which means that the Strike Corps, which formerly focused solely on Pakistan, will now be responsible for China as well. From now on, China will be its primary emphasis. Some of the Strike Corps' formations had to be disbanded, while others were kept. As part of the new policy, the Strike Corps' armoured division was renamed the Army Headquarters Reserve Division.