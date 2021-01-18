China is undertaking construction work along the border areas, the Indian government said on Monday while categorically stressing that all developments having a bearing on India's security are being closely watched.

Acknowledging the reports of construction by the Chinese along the Arunachal Pradesh border, the Ministry of External Affairs said: "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India."

The reports stated that China has constructed a new village near the border with Arunachal Pradesh. The village is said to be located on the banks of the Tsari Chu river -- a place long disputed by India and China.

India is watching

The MEA said that they are taking all the necessary measures to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border," the ministry said.

The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh, the ministry said.

"The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry stressed.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on January 15 had stated the forces are maintaining a high level of operational readiness to deal with all eventualities along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control, from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

(With inputs from IANS)