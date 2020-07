Lin Dan is widely revered as the greatest Badminton player of all time. The player who not only won his Super Grand Slam at 28 but won millions of hearts around the world with his game, has now announced his retirement on the Chinese app Weibo at the age of 36.

The player has now ended his career at the age of 36, Lee Chong Wei took to Twitter to write a heartfelt note to the player often regarded as his rival.

Lin Dan announces retirement