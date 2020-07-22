On Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, appeared on a talk show on BBC. He was there to talk on a range of topics concerning China. From China's latest law for Hong Kong to UK's decision on Huawei to concentration camps in Xinjing, the ambassador touched upon all the topics during the discussion.

But it was his brazen denial of concentration camps in the Uighur region and forced sterilisation of Muslim minority women to control the population of the ethnic group that once again showed how China is continuously lying in spite of incontrovertible proofs showing otherwise.

Mass concentration camps to incarcerate Uighur Muslim men

Videos and reports about China's mass incarceration, inhuman treatment, institutionalised torture of Uighur people in an effort to ethnically cleanse those people have been leaking out to the outside world from time to time. And how it uses scientifically-advanced technology and cloak of secrecy to continue torturing and killing of Muslim minority ethnic group of Ughir region and its repeated denial the international community meaningful access to it speaks a volume of about gross inhuman rights violation in China.

China has always denied the systematic attack on Muslims in Xinjiang and calls the facility "re-education" camps.

However, the international community believes that all the so-called correctional practices by China to re-educate Uighur people are similar to acts done to millions of Jews in concentration camps in erstwhile Germany. It bores all the resemblance of what the UN defines as a genocide.

According to Genocide Convention, of which China is also a signatory, defines it as any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.



Torture, rape and killing inside concentration camps

Over a Million of Turkic Uighurs are lodged in concentrations camps in Xinjiang. Where they are subjected to abuse, torture, rape, and are even killed. Survivors have reported incidents of electrocution, waterboarding, repeated beatings, stress positions, and injections of unknown substances.

Those studying the subject say these are being done on the Chinese government's orders to "break their lineage, break their roots, break their connections, and break their origins."

Campaign to control ethnic Muslim population

Since 2017, the Chinese authorities brought in "Special Campaign to Control Birth Control Violations," with a specific local directive for Uighur women in Xinjiang. The goal of this campaign remains to achieve "zero birth control violation incidents." And seeing government statistics, it clear that China is regularly meeting its goal. By 2019, there has been a drop of 84 per cent of the population in Uhihar Muslims.

The Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, however dienes it.

In the BBC interview, he tried to present an alternative picture of Xinjing saying that in 40 years the population in the region has doubled.

But that's not true. It's a misrepresentation of facts.

The data he is referring to is of the Han group population, the ethnic group that the Chinese government is sending to Xinjiang to settle.

Forced sterilisation of Ughiurs Muslim women

As for Ughiurs Muslims, the truth is according to one FP report, over 80 per cent of Ughiur women of childbearing age have been to forced to implant intrauterine devices (IUDs) and sterilization.

This represents the 80 per cent of total all IUD placements in Uighur women despite Xinjiang accounting for a mere 1.8 per cent of China's population. And as a result, there has been a massive drop in childbirth amongst Ughir women.

In the BBC interview, when Ambassador Liu was shown video of one such woman who claimed that she was forcibly sterilised by the authorities and that there were hundreds of other women crying with pain in the government facility where the sterilisation process was done on them, he denied it too blaming "some small group of anti-China elements" for the report.

"There's no, so-called, pervasive, massive, forced sterilisation among Uighur women in China," the Ambassador said. But he conceded: "I cannot rule out single cases. For any country, there's single cases."

Refuting allegation of mass sterilisation of Uighur women in spite of inconvertible proof is becoming a characteristic of the Chinese government. But the proofs of the state atrocities on Uighur people are fast catching up.

AP investigation finds forced IUDs implantation, sterilisation

On Monday, Associated Press in its investigation too found out that China is planning to sterilise 80 per cent of Uighur women of childbearing age. If denying forcible sterilisation, women in Xinjiang are charged with exorbitant fines and threats of internment in concentration camps.

In the report, AP said that the Chinese government is taking measures to halt childbirth in Ughir people by keeping men incarcerated and women forcibly sterilised.

In other similar reports, Chinese authorities have sent least half a million of the remaining Uighur children away from their families to be raised by the state-sponsored so-called "children shelters."

By doing all this, China is setting the groundwork for the destruction of the Ughiur people.

World governments plan action against China

The world governments, however, are gearing up to hold China accountable for the atrocities being committed against Uighur people and prevent another mass annihilation of people on the basis of their ethnicity.

After the AP report came out, The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China to "immediately end these horrific practices".

The U.S. government also passed Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, and early this month it imposed the sanction on four Chinese officials in protest at the treatment of the Uighurs and other minority groups.

In the UK, the Interparliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international cross-party group of politicians called on the UN to "establish an international, impartial, independent investigation into the situation in the Xinjiang region".

"A body of mounting evidence now exists, alleging mass incarceration, indoctrination, extrajudicial detention, invasive surveillance, forced labour, and the destruction of Uyghur cultural sites, including cemeteries, together with other forms of abuse," the statement by the IPAC said.

"The world cannot remain silent in the face of unfolding atrocities. Our countries are bound by solemn obligations to prevent and punish any effort to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group 'in whole or in part'," the statement read.

The call for a formal declaration of the atrocity crimes, including genocide by China is growing.