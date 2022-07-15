Around 66 million years back, a giant asteroid hit the earth in its full fury and sent plumes of debris to mammoth heights into the planet's atmosphere. The impact was so intense, and it ultimately resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs, and several other species from the earth's surface.

Since then, such an asteroid hit has not happened on the earth, and this absence of such a cataclysmic event has played a crucial role, even in determining the evolution of humankind. Space experts, however, believe that asteroid hits are not confined to the past, and it may happen in the future too.

The vitality of a planetary defense weapon

There are so many near-earth objects in space, and they could hit the earth one day or another causing massive destruction depending on the size of the space rock. The vitality of a planetary defense weapon comes into the picture at this juncture.

A planetary defense weapon aims to deflect an asteroid if it comes in a collision course with the earth, and China is soon going to test such a weapon to protect the planet from deep impacts that could happen in the future.

China to test planetary defense weapon soon

According to a report published in Space News, China is all set to test its asteroid deflection technology on a harmless asteroid by 2026.

The report further noted that Chinese scientists have targeted a harmless asteroid named '202 PN1' for their experiment which will launch in 2026.

The report also added that China will use the Long March 3B rocket which will include a separate impactor and orbiter. The impactor is expected to detonate the asteroid, while the orbiter will make the observations of the event.

If the test turns successful, it could be another milestone which will help the earth stay intact when deadly asteroids approach.