Facebook and Instagram have blocked the official pages of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's strategically located formation in Kashmir, for no obvious reason. Shockingly, the official handles of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir are blocked for over a week now, with no solution in sight as the social media giant has not responded to the official communication.

The social media handles of Chinar Corps negate lies and propaganda spread by Pakistan and its sponsored agents. These pages share the real situation in the Kashmir valley, contrary to ISI sponsored propaganda. But while visiting these pages on Facebook and Instagram returns an error: "A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

No reason given for blocking pages

Despite Chinar Corps' official communication seeking the pages to be unblocked, there's been no response from the social media giant, which are part of the same company. Generally, pages on Facebook and Instagram are removed if they violate the rules and regulations of the platforms, or if people report it. But the reason for blocking Chinar Corps' Facebook and Instagram handles remains unknown.