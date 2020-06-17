Not only the Indian Army jawans were outnumbered by 1:5, but the Chinese even used drones to track down Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Reportedly, when the Indian side came under attack from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers at patrolling point number 14 in Galwan Valley on the Line of Actual Control, they were massively outnumbered.

A violent scuffle between the Indian troops and soldiers of the Chinese PLA took place in the Galwan Valley on Monday (June 15) night.

"We were outnumbered," said an Indian Army officer while talking about the fights on the ridge near the Galwan river that went on for at least six to seven hours.

According to reports, China's PLA troopers "savagely attacked" Indian personnel. "The numbers were stacked up against the Indian Army troopers. Yet, the Indian side decided to fight the PLA. The Indian soldiers were outnumbered 1:5 by the Chinese troopers," the sources told news agency IANS on Wednesday, June 17.

China using thermal imaging drones

Meanwhile, China is said to have used thermal imaging drones to trace the Indian Army jawans disseminated on the treacherous territory before scaling the harsh attack on them. "It was the deadliest attack carried on Indian Army personnel by the Chinese military to our memory," the government sources said.

However, it has also been clarified by the Army soldiers that not even a single bullet was fired during the face-off that occurred during the de-escalation process between India and China.

On Colonel Santosh Babu's death,

Indian Army Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in action, had gone to check whether the Chinese troops had withdrawn from the stand-off position in eastern Ladakh. Instead, they were surprised to see a camp still existing at the point, while the PLA troopers were in riot gears, reports IANS.

The Indian soldiers were trapped by the Chinese soldiers who brutally attacked them to the "point of mutilation". Top sources of the Indian Army said the Indian jawans went to the spot (where the clashes took place) only to see if the Chinese side was following the de-escalation agreement.

"But they trapped and carried out the attacks on us, a purely savage act," the Indian Army official told IANS. They used all sorts of barbed wires and stones to attack the Indian jawans.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed, others are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment in the Valley.

Meanwhile, China refused to comment on the number of casualties on their side.

On June 16, Indian helicopters flew at least 16 times to bring bodies and injured Indian Army soldiers from the spot of the attack in the Galwan Valley.

This was the most dangerous military attack in over 5 decades since 1975 when Chinese troops ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh.

The latest attack took place after the Major-general level talks happened in eastern Ladakh between the two militaries on June 10.