A day of celebration for one, a looming one for another. China is clearly not happy over the celebration of Taiwan's National Day and most certainly furious over India's participation. Only days after China issued a diktat letter to Indian media about reporting the National Day of Taiwan on October 10, posters outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi must have surely left China red-faced.

Hundreds of posters wishing Taiwan on its National Day were displayed outside the Chinese embassy complex in New Delhi's high-security Chanakyapuri area. The posters were issued by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who even took to Twitter to share the photo of his doing while wishing Taiwan on its big day.

China, Taiwan's brawl over National Day

China had issued a diktat to Indian media on the coverage of Taiwan's National Day and took the opportunity to remind its claim over the country. It even asked the media to refrain from referring to Taiwan as a country.

"The Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world... Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. These facts are recognised by the UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community," China said in its advisory.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan, and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a "country (nation)" or "Republic of China" or the leader of China's Taiwan region as "President", so as to not send wrong signals to the general public," the statement added.

In case China missed its memo about India's free media, Taiwan's MEA gave a befitting reply, which summarises with two words: "GET LOST."

India didn't choose to respond to China's diktat letter, instead, the display of posters outside the embassy is seen as a major embarrassment for Beijing.