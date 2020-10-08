China loves censorship. So much so that Chinese embassy in India has now issued a diktat letter to Indian media about reporting the National Day of Taiwan on October 10.

Someone please remind the Chinese embassy as to when did Indian media ever completely submit to Indian government that it'll now pay heed to Chinses censorship. By the way, October 10 also happens to be World Mental Health Day, China would be better off focused on that instead.

The contents of the letter

What the letter conveys is much more than what it even says; starting off by addressing the day as, "so-called forthcoming National Day of Taiwan." It says there is, "only one China in the world, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory."

The letter further states, "These facts are recognised by the UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to One-China policy, which is also the long standing official position of the Indian government."

The diktats don't stop here, with Beijing asking Indian media to, "In particularly, not refer to Taiwan as a country or a nation. And the leader of China's Taiwan region as 'President,' so as not to send the 'wrong signals' to the general public."

Meanwhile, Taiwan responds

"Get lost," Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu kept things short and apt in his reply to Beijing in context of the letter asking India media to follow, "One China policy."

A tweet by Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said, "India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press and freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: Get Lost."

#India?? is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan's?? Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW https://t.co/XxkSSxj5ms — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) ?? (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 7, 2020

China & the world media

This is not the first instance where China has tried to influence, censor or 'impress' the world media. Prior to the pandemic, there have reportedly been instances where China has bought good press. Including President Xi Jinping's call in 2018, "to tell China's story better to the world." China making efforts at getting involved with the world press is understandable, especially since in China the state controls the press with an iron hand. Then the pandemic happened. Reportedly China regularly hosts journalists from leading media houses across the world.

India reacts and how

Really, China would be better off playing low-key at least till the pandemic subsides and along with it some intense anti-China sentiments. "Tomorrow when we celebrate Tibet National Day then what will they do?" users were quick to respond. "It's a weekend and Indian media will also respond to the diktat at leisure after taking their own sweet time and will." Or may be, sometimes the most befitting reply is the one that's not even cared to be given.

Your words hit the Bulls Eye. Get lost should be the global shout against China. The more nations that adopt this call, the more power it will have. Wishing you felicitations from all Indians on your national day — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) October 7, 2020

Extremely disgusting & shameful that China everyday disturbs & interferes all other countries' internal affairs through intimidation, infiltration, etc, but at the same time claiming everything & crimes they're doing are internal affairs & threatening all others not to comment!! — H.K.S.O.S (@XiTedros) October 7, 2020

Related